Liv Morgan has revealed her reaction to female WWE star flirting with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from WWE. The Women's Tag Team Champion was written off television because she secured a Hollywood project. In her absence, the storyline of The Judgment Day has witnessed major twists and turns. On WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to the faction.

In the past few weeks, eagle-eyed fans spotted Balor and Perez engaging in secret backstage conversations. This sparked speculation of her inclusion in the RAW faction. When the former Universal Champion introduced Perez to The Judgment Day, he confirmed that the upstart was not officially part of the group. Balor revealed that she was there to help the faction in times of need.

During the segment, the former NXT Women's Champion handed a gift to Dominik Mysterio. It was a box full of chicken tenders. Hence, fans believe "Dirty" Dom could soon begin a romantic storyline with Morgan. Amid all this, Morgan surprisingly liked Dominik's Instagram post about The Prodigy's present.

This implies that Morgan seemingly trusts her on-screen boyfriend and expects him to remain loyal to her. However, Dominik has a history of betraying his close ones, including his father, Rey Mysterio, and ex-partner, Rhea Ripley. "Dirty" Dom was previously loyal to Mami but left her for The Miracle Kid last year at SummerSlam.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline will unfold in the coming weeks. Will Liv Morgan trust Dominik Mysterio following Perez's entry into the faction's storyline? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

When is Liv Morgan expected to make her WWE return?

The WWE Universe is curious to know when Liv Morgan will make her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. According to the latest reports, Morgan is scheduled to return soon.

Morgan has reportedly finished filming for the upcoming movie. It was also reported that the Women's Tag Team Champion impressed many with her performance and was considered a natural actor on the sets of the film.

This is nothing but good news for the 30-year-old star. Morgan is expected to engage in a prominent storyline upon her arrival, as she is a champion on RAW.

