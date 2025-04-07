Liv Morgan to ruin a major title match on WWE RAW; attack multi-time women's champion? Exploring the potential

Liv Morgan is marching into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's Tag Team Champion. However, her mischief knows no bounds, as she has been one of the most notorious stars on the roster. The Miracle Kid might pull off another such move in the upcoming episode of RAW. Morgan could invade a major championship match.

The Judgment Day member could attack two-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley during the latter's match on the show tonight. The Role Model is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been at odds with Valkyria and Bayley for the past few weeks.

This week on SmackDown, the babyface duo will team up for a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. To slow down their potential challengers, Morgan and Rodriguez could invade the Women's Intercontinental Title match tonight. She could take out Bayley at ringside with a brutal beatdown, causing the match to end in a no-contest.

The Judgment Day members could then turn their attention to Lyra Valkyria and ambush her as well. Vakyria vs. Bayley is a battle of two babyfaces, putting WWE in a tough spot to determine the outcome. Having either of them lose clean right now could hurt their momentum, especially with WrestleMania just around the corner.

Besides, the company is not seemingly planning a title change here. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Liv Morgan and Big Mami Cool may crash this match. However, this is entirely speculative at this point.

Liv Morgan to lose her Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41?

Liv Morgan has been holding the Women's Tag Team Title with Raquel Rodriguez since February 2025. However, since becoming a tag team champion, The Miracle Kid has been hopping on random feuds on both RAW and SmackDown. However, the clock could be ticking on her title reign, as she could lose her gold at WrestleMania 41.

Ever since stepping into the tag team division, Morgan has somewhat lost her momentum. A lot of fans have been clamoring to see her back in the singles division. Therefore, by dropping the Women's Tag Team Title, the 30-year-old can easily transition into the Women's Intercontinental Title picture.

The Women's Tag Team Title has been lost in a shuffle for a long time, and this could be the right time to elevate it. Therefore, Triple H could crown new faces as the Women's Tag Team Champions at The Show of Shows.

Also, the post-WrestleMania period marks the beginning of fresh feuds. And it could be the perfect time to stir up the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture with Liv Morgan's involvement.

