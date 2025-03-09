Liv Morgan’s former partner to rejoin WWE after 60 months and become Judgment Day leader? Exploring potential twist

The Judgment Day has arguably not been at its best over the past few months. Since the exit of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the faction has seemingly lost momentum. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor have been debating adding a new member, but they are not on the same page.

Ad

With The Judgment Day having problems with Balor lately, Liv Morgan's former tag team partner Rusev could return after 60 months to replace the former Universal Champion. The Bulgarian Brute could even become the leader of the faction. For those unaware, he reportedly requested his release from AEW a few months ago and recently left the company.

Since the news of Rusev's exit surfaced on the internet, there have been speculations that the former United States Champion is on his way back to WWE. The Redeemer officially left the global juggernaut in April 2020. During his previous stint, he briefly joined forces with The Miracle Kid in a feud against Bobby Lashley and Lana between 2019 and 2020.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Considering the issues among the Judgment Day members, Finn Balor leaving the faction to focus on his singles career is quite possible. This could lead to Rusev returning after 60 months and aligning with his former tag team partner as the new leader of the heel stable. As of now, this is just speculation.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan demanded a public apology from Bianca Belair recently

Many felt Liv Morgan was the mystery attacker of Jade Cargill, who was out of action for months before her return at Elimination Chamber. The Miracle Kid was embroiled in a tag team feud with Bianca Belair and Naomi while Cargill was on the sidelines.

Ad

This week's SmackDown featured Naomi confessing that she attacked Cargill. Morgan later demanded a public apology from Belair for blaming her all this time. On X/Twitter, the former Women's World Champion wrote:

"I would actually love an apology @BiancaBelairWWE… I think we both can agree I’m owed one. I don’t need it right this second I’ll give u a minute to digest."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions and are expected to defend their gold at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for them at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback