Liv Morgan demands an apology from top WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan may be a lot of things, but being a mystery attacker isn't one of them. She recently asked SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair for an apology after the mystery surrounding Jade Cargill's attacker was solved during the latest episode of the show.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of taking out The Storm last year. The two Judgment Day members were spotted in the parking lot when Cargill was loaded into an ambulance after the backstage attack.

Jade Cargill, however, put the speculation to rest once and for all when she returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber to lay waste to Naomi. On the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair called out Naomi and asked her if she had anything to do with the attack.

In a tearful promo, the real-life Bloodline member admitted to attacking Jade Cargill. The Glow said she did it for The EST of WWE since Cargill was riding on her partner's coattails and using her to climb the ladder in the women's division. Bianca Belair broke down in tears and ended her friendship with Naomi before walking out on her.

A while ago, Liv Morgan took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and asked Bianca Belair to apologize for wrongly accusing her of attacking Jade Cargill.

"I would actually love an apology … I think we both can agree I’m owed one. I don’t need it right this second I’ll give u a minute to digest."

As Belair was walking to the back, Cargill showed up to attack Naomi once again. A match between the two women appears to be on the cards ahead of WrestleMania 41.

