Liv Morgan's injury throws WWE Women's Tag Team Title in disarray: 4 Ways Triple H could handle it

Triple H has his hands full after Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane this past Monday on RAW. The injury is reportedly set to keep her out of action for six months. Morgan is one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.

This isn't the first time that Morgan has injured her shoulder during a tag team title reign with Rodriguez. The same happened in May 2023, forcing WWE to strip them of the title and let four teams battle it out to determine the new champions.

Let's look at four ways the WWE Chief Content Officer can handle the Women's Tag Team Title following Liv Morgan's latest injury:

#4. Triple H could create the Women's World Tag Team Championship

Despite the lack of depth of the women's tag team division on the main roster, one possibility is for Triple H to create a Women's World Tag Team Championship. It will allow Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to remain as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the meantime.

It can serve as an interim championship until Morgan fully recovers. Following The Miracle Kid's return, a tag team bout could determine the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Another possibility is to promote the interim champs as the official champions on SmackDown, with Morgan and Raquel as the holders on RAW.

#3. Roxanne Perez might be named as a replacement for Liv Morgan

One of the problems that Liv Morgan's injury has created is that it has left the current storyline within The Judgment Day up in the air. However, Triple H may decide to name Roxanne Perez as Raquel Rodriguez's new partner.

While Morgan recovers from her injury, Rodriguez and Perez may develop chemistry and become dominant tag team champs. This would create more tension once Liv returns, possibly as a babyface, trying to get back Dominik Mysterio, Raquel, and the title from Perez.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could choose a new tag team partner

If, for some reason, Raquel Rodriguez gets to keep the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, she'll be allowed to choose her new partner. Chelsea Green was given the option when Sonya Deville suffered a knee injury, with Piper Niven being named the new tag team champion.

Rodriguez might as well choose Roxanne Perez, but storyline-wise, she'll avoid The Prodigy as much as possible to avoid upsetting Liv Morgan. She could go for someone like Ivy Nile or even re-introduce Kiana James if she's healthy. There are also other options from NXT, which has an even bigger women's roster.

#1. The Game may announce a tournament to determine new Women's Tag Team Champions

The likeliest fate of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is that they are going to get stripped of the title. A tournament is likely to be announced to determine the new champions. Raquel Rodriguez may be allowed to enter as long as she finds a new partner.

Another possibility for Big Mami Cool is to target Rhea Ripley, who cost her a spot in the Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-finals this past Monday. With a new team like Maxxine Dupri and Natalya possibly getting introduced as the Dungeon Dolls, crowning the next Women's Tag Team Champions has a good chance of happening.

