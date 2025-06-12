WWE's new name for Natalya & Maxxine Dupri's Tag Team revealed amidst backstage reports (Exclusive)

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri have been paired on WWE RAW for a little while now. However, their entry into the women's tag team division will reportedly be marked with a brand new name for the duo.

Ad

On WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the upcoming plans for the veteran WWE star as well as the popular Maxxine Dupri. The young star has been under the wing of The Queen of Harts for a while, and she stated on an episode of RAW in March that she wanted to train in the dungeon.

That will reportedly be the context of their new tag team name. According to JoeyVotes and TC, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri will be referred to as "The Dungeon Dolls" going forward, or at least that is the plan in WWE creative. They are set to enter the women's tag team division, which could mean a shot at gold at some point in the future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri had to take a 39-year-old superstar to The Dungeon recently

The Queen of Harts seems to be taking a different, tougher approach these days, and it has been reflected in her non-WWE appearances in NWA and Bloodsport, where she showed a different side of herself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a post on X/Twitter, Natalya sent an encouraging message to the 39-year-old Akira Tozawa:

"We can have a pity party tonight, @TozawaAkira . But tomorrow we get back to work in The Dungeon. It’s time to rebuild and remind everyone of who you are. @maxxinedupri and I believe in you. #WWERaw."

For context, this was after Akira Tozawa suffered a crushing squash defeat to the recently returned Rusev. He was a target of The Bulgarian Brute, and Rusev had an easy win back.

Ad

WWE fans seem excited about the potential that Maxxine Dupri has.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!