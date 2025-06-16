Liv Morgan's losing streak to continue on RAW due to WWE legend returning after 1,234 days? Potential explored

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is filled with exciting matches, as the creative team is crafting a lineup for the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. One-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, will also be in action, facing Kairi Sane in a singles match.

Since returning from a break to film the Hollywood movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, Liv Morgan has been on a losing streak. This streak may continue as she could potentially lose again on the red brand. In a surprising comeback, Hall of Famer Brie Bella might return after 1,234 days and cost Morgan her match against Kairi Sane due to having put her hands on her twin sister, Nikki Bella. Brie's last match in WWE took place on Janaury 29, 2022.

Brie was upset with Liv Morgan for attacking Nikki Bella during her return. Additionally, there were rumors that Brie Bella was in talks with WWE about a potential comeback.

Brie’s comeback would lay the foundation for a tag team match between Liv and Raquel Rodriguez against the Bella Twins at Evolution 2, which is set to take place on July 13, 2025. Also, it would escalate tensions with The Judgment Day, especially with Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

A WWE veteran blamed Liv Morgan for the stalker incident

Recently, Liv Morgan went through a distressing experience involving stalking, which generated buzz among pro wrestling fans. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared a differing opinion on the matter, blaming the superstar for partly putting herself in such a situation.

While speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo noted that superstars have made themselves accessible, especially on social media.

"Bro they are making themselves too accessible. They really are. On social media they are making themselves too accesible. Bro you are talking about whackos. And bro if you are coming across as this nice, honey person, down to earth, bro whackos are gonna think they got a shot with you bro. Whackos are gonna think, man if I just go down to the training facility and they happen to be there, bro they've got to stop making themselves so accesible. Chris you know we live in a world where everybody wants to be liked. Bro they've gotta stop,” said Vince.

It will be interesting to see what plans the promotion has for Liv Morgan in the coming months.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More