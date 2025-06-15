Liv Morgan blamed for disturbing stalker incident at WWE Performance Center (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently went through a harrowing experience involving stalking, which has caused much buzz in the community. Interestingly, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the stars themselves are partly to blame for such incidents.
According to Russo, the wrestling scene has changed drastically over the years, along with how stars interact with fans. Liv Morgan and many other names in the women's division, apparently, seem to be attracting the wrong kind of attention willingly, or so the veteran thinks.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo outlined his thoughts on the matter and warned the stars about appearing too accessible, especially on social media platforms and the internet. He noted that some people out there were not mentally stable and would perceive the wrong idea about these superstars, which is how someone ended up at the Performance Center:
"Bro they are making themselves too accesible. They really are. On social media they are making themselves too accesible. Bro you are talking about whackos. And bro if you are coming across as this nice, honey person, down to earth, bro whackos are gonna think they got a shot with you bro. Whackos are gonna think, man if I just go down to the training facility and they happen to be there, bro they've got to stop making themselves so accesible. Chris you know we live in a world where everybody wants to be liked. Bro they've gotta stop." [1:05 onwards]
Check out the video below for Russo's comments:
The WWE veteran made it clear that he was not defending stalkers
While Vince Russo's words may seem like he was blaming the victims, he was very clear in his message about how the stalkers are still the culprits.
Adding to his words on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated that the stalkers were mentally unstable people who could not be reasoned with and lived in their delusional version of reality. This is why Russo warned especially the female stars to be careful.
"Now I am not making excuses for these freaking crazies. They are whackjobs, they are crazy people. But bro these women are presenting themselve beautiful, se**, nice, I am talking to you, and these whackos bro, 'Maybe I have got a shot,'" Russo said. [1:50 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Liv Morgan in WWE.
