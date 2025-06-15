Liv Morgan blamed for disturbing stalker incident at WWE Performance Center (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently went through a harrowing experience involving stalking, which has caused much buzz in the community. Interestingly, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the stars themselves are partly to blame for such incidents.

Ad

According to Russo, the wrestling scene has changed drastically over the years, along with how stars interact with fans. Liv Morgan and many other names in the women's division, apparently, seem to be attracting the wrong kind of attention willingly, or so the veteran thinks.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo outlined his thoughts on the matter and warned the stars about appearing too accessible, especially on social media platforms and the internet. He noted that some people out there were not mentally stable and would perceive the wrong idea about these superstars, which is how someone ended up at the Performance Center:

Ad

Trending

"Bro they are making themselves too accesible. They really are. On social media they are making themselves too accesible. Bro you are talking about whackos. And bro if you are coming across as this nice, honey person, down to earth, bro whackos are gonna think they got a shot with you bro. Whackos are gonna think, man if I just go down to the training facility and they happen to be there, bro they've got to stop making themselves so accesible. Chris you know we live in a world where everybody wants to be liked. Bro they've gotta stop." [1:05 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Ad

The WWE veteran made it clear that he was not defending stalkers

While Vince Russo's words may seem like he was blaming the victims, he was very clear in his message about how the stalkers are still the culprits.

Adding to his words on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated that the stalkers were mentally unstable people who could not be reasoned with and lived in their delusional version of reality. This is why Russo warned especially the female stars to be careful.

Ad

"Now I am not making excuses for these freaking crazies. They are whackjobs, they are crazy people. But bro these women are presenting themselve beautiful, se**, nice, I am talking to you, and these whackos bro, 'Maybe I have got a shot,'" Russo said. [1:50 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Liv Morgan in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More