Liv Morgan is set to square off against Sonya Deville tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Following her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was seen despondent backstage. On last week's edition of the blue brand, Sonya Deville mocked the 28-year-old backstage. Morgan responded by attacking Deville and slamming her through a table.

WWE recently announced that Morgan will face Sonya tonight in a singles match. The official preview of the match notes that Morgan has "newfound manic aggression." It also references her bizarre attitude since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Jim Cornette rips SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently discussed the Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette was very critical of the match. He joked that he wanted to see a drug invent a drug that would get him to stop watching wrestling:

"So the babyface in this equation is trying to use a baseball bat against the heel but the heel keeps taking it away from her and throwing it away," said Cornette. But God I want to take drugs. How about a new drug, one that won’t make me watch wrestling? [co-host Brian Last asks, 'Which drug is that?'] Whatever drugs these people are f*cking taking." [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

The 61-year-old added that a baseball bat does not make Liv Morgan intimidating:

"But Liv Morgan rolls in the ring after getting hit with a bat six times, starts a comeback and then Liv gets the bat and hits Ronda Rousey with it nine times. A 120 pound blonde Barbie just hit Ronda Rousey nine times with a baseball bat," said Cornette.

#ExtremeRules @YaOnlyLivvOnce puts The Baddest Woman on the Planet through a table!

Liv Morgan shocked the wrestling world at WWE Money In The Bank and cashed in on Ronda Rousey, but her title reign was short-lived. It will be interesting to see where she goes from here and if the 28-year-old finds herself in the hunt for the title again down the line.

