Jim Cornette blasts WWE Extreme Rules title match; says he wants a new drug after watching it

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette was not pleased with the SmackDown Women's Title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

Morgan lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Title to Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. Morgan passed out in the match after Rousey put her in a chokehold. The two women have been feuding since the former champion cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the event.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet previously lost to Morgan at SummerSlam in a controversial manner before regaining her prized possession at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette was highly critical of the match between Rousey and Morgan. He amusingly said that he wants a new drug to make him stop watching wrestling.

"So the babyface in this equation is trying to use a baseball bat against the heel but the heel keeps taking it away from her and throwing it away. But God I want to take drugs. How about a new drug, one that won’t make me watch wrestling? [co-host Brian Last asks, 'Which drug is that?'] Whatever drugs these people are f*cking taking," said Cornette. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Cornette was also not amused with how quickly Morgan and Rousey got up after hitting each other with the baseball bat.

"But Liv Morgan rolls in the ring after getting hit with a bat six times, starts a comeback and then Liv gets the bat and hits Ronda Rousey with it nine times. A 120 pound blonde Barbie just hit Ronda Rousey nine times with a baseball bat," said the pro wrestling veteran.

Ronda Rousey's WWE status has reportedly changed after Extreme Rules

A recent report has revealed that Rousey is now being listed internally as a heel following her match at Extreme Rules. Since returning to the company at this year's Royal Rumble show, Rousey has primarily been a babyface. However, the former UFC Champion has been teasing a heel turn over the past few weeks.

The report from PWInsider stated:

"Although it has been obvious for some time this was the direction she was going in, we are told that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is now considered a heel internally."

It will be interesting to see if Rousey will continue her feud against Morgan on the blue brand or if the new SmackDown Women's Champion will battle it out with some other babyface.

