Liv Morgan shares honest feelings about Vince McMahon's WWE retirement

Liv Morgan has revealed that the WWE locker room was shocked by the sudden retirement of Vince McMahon.

McMahon took to Twitter on July 22nd, hours before SmackDown, and dropped a bombshell by announcing that he was stepping away from all his WWE roles. The news comes amidst an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct allegations against the former CEO and Chairman of WWE.

Like most fans, WWE talent was caught off guard by Vince McMahon's decision to resign from the company that he helmed for more than 40 years.

While speaking to The Mirror, Liv Morgan noted that while the WWE superstars owe a lot to the outgoing boss, they are excited to work under the new management led by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan:

"We were all shocked. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time," revealed Liv Morgan. "We're also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan]. Stephanie was born into this business, so there's literally no one better for the job than her. We're all so excited, and we're just ready to go to work. We're all just ready to take it to the next level."

Liv Morgan on Triple H being announced as WWE's Head of Creative

Vince McMahon's unforeseen WWE exit has resulted in massive changes behind the scenes. Fans have longed to see Triple H get a more prominent creative role on the main roster due to his exceptional track record in NXT.

In addition to his talent relations job, Triple H will now also spearhead the writing department on RAW and SmackDown, and there is a renewed sense of optimism amongst the WWE Universe.

Liv Morgan also briefly spoke about Triple H's appointment as the new creative head of WWE, as you can view below:

"We're excited. We're in great hands."

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion also revealed one big thing Stephanie McMahon might do as the co-CEO of WWE. You can check out the full interview below.

