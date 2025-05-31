Liv Morgan to start new romance with top WWE star to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson? Looking at the chances

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, made her much-anticipated return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Morgan appeared backstage when Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio were talking in the Judgment Day clubhouse. The Miracle Kid seemed upset, however, she didn’t react visibly and left without much drama.

Ad

However, Liv on her return to the squared circle against Kairi Sane after Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez got into an argument and failed to help Morgan win her bout. The Miracle Kid was upset, and this time, she stormed out of the clubhouse after Dominik told her that he didn’t watch her match.

The WWE Universe has been predicting that the promotion has laid the foundation for a potential love triangle. In a shocking twist, rather than rebuking “Dirty” Dom for his closeness to Perez, Morgan could make him taste his own medicine and start flirting with JD McDonagh, to make the Intercontinental Champion insecure and teach him a lesson. The potential angle could open multiple possibilities, from a potential Judgment Day breakup to a Roxanne vs. Liv feud over Mysterio.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation based on the current storylines, and programming in pro wrestling could take a turn at any moment.

Wrestling veteran believes Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day after tension with WWE boyfriend

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, pro wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter suggested that he believed the tension that was escalating lately within The Judgment Day, especially with the inclusion of Roxanne Perez, would lay the foundation for Liv Morgan’s potential face turn.

Ad

He also noted that Morgan might even leave Judgment Day as a result of the tensions with kayfabe boyfriend Dominik Mysterio:

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H’s WWE creative team has for Morgan and Mysterio in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More