Liv Morgan to start new romance with top WWE star to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson? Looking at the chances

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, made her much-anticipated return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Morgan appeared backstage when Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio were talking in the Judgment Day clubhouse. The Miracle Kid seemed upset, however, she didn’t react visibly and left without much drama.
However, Liv on her return to the squared circle against Kairi Sane after Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez got into an argument and failed to help Morgan win her bout. The Miracle Kid was upset, and this time, she stormed out of the clubhouse after Dominik told her that he didn’t watch her match.
The WWE Universe has been predicting that the promotion has laid the foundation for a potential love triangle. In a shocking twist, rather than rebuking “Dirty” Dom for his closeness to Perez, Morgan could make him taste his own medicine and start flirting with JD McDonagh, to make the Intercontinental Champion insecure and teach him a lesson. The potential angle could open multiple possibilities, from a potential Judgment Day breakup to a Roxanne vs. Liv feud over Mysterio.
That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation based on the current storylines, and programming in pro wrestling could take a turn at any moment.
Wrestling veteran believes Liv Morgan might leave Judgment Day after tension with WWE boyfriend
While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, pro wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter suggested that he believed the tension that was escalating lately within The Judgment Day, especially with the inclusion of Roxanne Perez, would lay the foundation for Liv Morgan’s potential face turn.
He also noted that Morgan might even leave Judgment Day as a result of the tensions with kayfabe boyfriend Dominik Mysterio:
"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," he said.
It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H’s WWE creative team has for Morgan and Mysterio in the coming weeks.