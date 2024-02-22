Liv Morgan to team up with Rhea Ripley’s long-time rival and cost her at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the likelihood

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this Saturday. Heading into the encounter, Ripley is a massive favorite, given home advantage and her ongoing winning streak.

However, despite all the hype and confidence surrounding the Aussie, there is a chance she could lose her belt. At Elimination Chamber 2024, Liv Morgan could team up with one of Ripley's long-time rivals and cost the latter her World Title.

Morgan could team up with Raquel Rodriguez at the PLE to cost Rhea Ripley the World Title because the latter has inflicted immense harm on the duo in the past. This could be the perfect way for Morgan and Rodriguez to seek revenge for everything Ripley has done to them.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines. Until last year, Rodriguez and Morgan were a team. Hence, it won't be surprising to see them reunite at Elimination Chamber. Regardless of what happens, the PLE is expected to be a massive hit.

Wrestling veteran claims Rhea Ripley will be squashed at Elimination Chamber

Even though Nia Jax is a very tough competitor, it's hard to imagine Rhea Ripley losing at the Elimination Chamber. This is because Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE, and booking her to lose in front of her home crowd might not seem like the wisest decision.

However, as per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, the Women's World Champion will be squashed by Nia Jax. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter suggested Ripley would lose to Jax at the Elimination Chamber, which could result in an interesting angle at WrestleMania 40. Apter said:

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia has squashed Rhea Ripley several times, and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Ripley, in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man, oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

While the storyline suggested by Bill Apter seems good to hear, one can only imagine the crowd's reaction if Rhea loses her title to Jax this Saturday. It will also be interesting to follow what Ripley does heading into WrestleMania 40.

