Rhea Ripley to walk out of The Judgment Day soon? Exploring potential clues of a face turn

Rhea Ripley has dominated Monday Night RAW for the last couple of years. Since winning the Women's World Championship last year, no one has been able to beat her for the title. The interesting fact is that to establish her dominance, Mami has never needed the support of The Judgment Day.

While Ripley has been part of the heel faction for quite a while and enjoys a decent relationship with them, there is a chance that WWE could book an angle to see her walk away from the stable. At Elimination Chamber, the company could book The Eradicator to lose her championship to Nia Jax by unfair means.

Such a scenario would turn Ripley into a face. She can then further cement her status as a face by leaving The Judgment Day. The reason behind leaving the faction can be attributed to their incompetence and how she has had to step up as the leader on most occasions.

After leaving the faction, Ripley could work her way up to getting a rematch at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative, a match between babyface Rhea Ripley and heel Nia Jax at The Show of Shows would be interesting to watch.

WWE can further make this match interesting by adding the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Wrestling veteran believes RAW Superstar will squash Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley will have a massive home advantage when she defends her title at Elimination Chamber. Apart from that, given the fact Ripley hasn't lost in a long time, beating her seems next to impossible. However, as per a wrestling veteran, the Aussie will lose her belt at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said Nia Jax would squash Ripley at the Elimination Chamber.

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax," Apter said.

Regardless of what happens, Ripley's journey to WrestleMania 40 will be interesting to follow. It will be worth observing how the Stamford-based promotion books The Eradicator, given her immense popularity.

