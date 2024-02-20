WWE star to make Elimination Chamber debut and cost Nia Jax? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Nia Jax will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth. While Jax has the ability to defeat a tough competitor like Ripley, the biggest disadvantage she has is that she would be facing Mami in her home country of Australia.

This is one major reason why many people believe Jax will lose at the Elimination Chamber: Perth. However, apart from this, there is another reason why The Irresistible Force might not be able to beat Ripley. A WWE Superstar could interfere in the match between Rhea and Jax to cost the latter her match.

The star who could do the same is Jade Cargill. During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cargill and Jax had quite an encounter. After Jade entered the Rumble match to make her in-ring debut, the first thing she did was indulge in a physical altercation with Jax, and then she eliminated her.

Hence, given the duo already has a bit of history, WWE could build on it to book a feud between Cargill and Jax. While the angle is speculative, a match between the two women would be interesting to watch, and it could also be a perfect feud for Cargill to begin her WWE career.

Wrestling veteran claimed Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber: Perth

When Nia Jax faces Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber: Perth, the odds will be against her. Not only will she be booed by the crowd, but Ripley would be a very difficult opponent to beat. However, despite all this, a wrestling veteran recently said that The Irresistible Force would squash Mami at the Elimination Chamber 2024.

The wrestling veteran in question is Bill Apter. While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter mentioned that Ripley would lose her Women's World Championship to Jax in Perth, Australia. However, he also added that this loss would make Ripley a fan-favorite heel, with a mega rematch at WrestleMania 40. He said:

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Rhea Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

If Bill Apter's assessment turns out to be true, and Ripley loses in Perth, Australia, fans will be massively disappointed. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the match between the duo plays out.

Do you think Jax will defeat Ripley at Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!