Veteran believes Rhea Ripley will be squashed in upcoming WWE title match (Exclusive)

A veteran believes that Rhea Ripley may be squashed in her title match at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator is scheduled to face Nia Jax on February 24, 2024, in Perth, with the Women's World Championship on the line. On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Nia and Ripley came face to face to engage in a brawl. Surprisingly, it was Nia who came out on top and left a crumpled Ripley on the mat.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed the belief that Nia would squash the Judgment Day member.

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia Jax has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Rhea Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favortie heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax." [7:14 onwards]

Another WWE veteran also believes Rhea Ripley is no longer booked strong

According to Vince Russo, Rhea Ripley's match with Ivy Nile made The Judgment Day member look unnecessarily weak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo jokingly stated that even he could take down Rhea Ripley at this point.

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out (...) After watching tonight, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea Ripley now," he said.

As of now, it remains to be seen exactly what the future holds for Rhea Ripley in WWE.

