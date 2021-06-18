Liv Morgan teases major win at upcoming WWE event

Liv Morgan recently teased a major win at an upcoming WWE pay-per-view with a picture she posted on Twitter moments ago. It looks like Liv is planning on capturing the Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake event.

The winner of the Money in the Bank match is awarded a guaranteed World Title shot at the time of their choosing. This has opened up some interesting avenues for storylines in the past.

This year's Money in the Bank event is set to take place on July 18, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be the first WWE pay-per-view event in front of fans since WrestleMania, so WWE reportedly has big plans for the event.

Returning to the matter at hand, Liv Morgan winning the Money in the Bank briefcase will definitely breathe new life into her character and give her the main event push that she has been working for.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has changed the careers of many wrestlers for the better in the past, including Edge, CM Punk and The Miz. All of the aforementioned names went on to become multi-time world champions in WWE.

Morgan could also be built to soon capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair and set up an exciting feud between the two down the line.

Who could win big at this year's WWE Money in the Bank?

Brock Lesnar with the Money in the Bank briefcase

Money in the Bank is always an exciting pay-per-view. Over the years fans have seen some surprises during the Money in the Bank match in the shape of shocking moments, unexpected winners, and even unexpected participants (Brock Lesnar in 2019).

This year Money in the Bank is going to be an even bigger event since WWE is going on tour starting July 16 and there will be a live crowd in attendance.

Of all the female talent, Liv Morgan has already made her plans known to the world. Apart from Liv, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss and Bayley are some strong contenders to win the briefcase.

On the men's side, there are several names that pop up while discussing possible winners including Cesaro, Big E, AJ Styles and even John Cena, who is reportedly going to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

