Roman Reigns' SummerSlam opponent possibly revealed - Reports

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding John Cena's possible WWE return and a feud against Roman Reigns. It had previously been reported that John Cena might be making his WWE return on the July 16th episode of SmackDown. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men also suggested that a big match involving John Cena may be on the cards for SummerSlam.

Cena was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36, where he took part in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse match. With live crowds returning to WWE, the company may want to hold a marquee main event at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the rumors regarding John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam are true. He stated that plans for a match between them are definitely in place even though it has not been confirmed as of now.

"The leading rumor is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title. We do know that as of last week they were in talks with Cena, that were not finalized, to appear on the 7/16 Smackdown show in Houston," Meltzer noted.

The report also stated that while Reigns and Cena have clashed once before at a pay-per-view, the Cenation leader's return would be a big deal in today's WWE and could be seen as a passing of the torch moment.

WWE's potential plans for Roman Reigns' future opponents

John Cena is Roman Reigns' best option for a big-money match at SummerSlam. WWE is likely saving Reigns' clash against The Rock for WrestleMania.

The report also stated that Brock Lesnar could face Roman Reigns in the future. However, there is no word on Lesnar returning anytime soon to WWE.

"There’s also the return of Brock Lesnar as a possibility, with the Paul Heyman natural storyline, or as a real stretch, Bill Goldberg or Undertaker," Meltzer wrote.

Would you like to see another rematch between Reigns and Lesnar in WWE?

