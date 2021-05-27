Potential spoiler on WWE's huge plans for the main event of SummerSlam involving John Cena - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a huge main event for this year's SummerSlam that involves their franchise player John Cena. The 16-time world champion is rumored to return on the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which would be WWE's first show on their return to touring. While many speculated it to be a one-off appearance, that might not be the case.

On the latest Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian strongly hinted that John Cena would be in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021. While he did not directly name Cena's opponent, he gave a massive hint by saying - "You can't see what you can't believe".

You cant see what you can't believe... :) — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 27, 2021

Yes, the hint clearly points towards John Cena's SummerSlam main event opponent being none other than Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If that indeed is the plan, we might see the feud starting as soon as the July 16th episode of SmackDown. Cena challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam will be huge.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns reportedly rumored for WWE SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/9zA71zzy1V — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) May 27, 2021

The history between John Cena and Roman Reigns

Throughout his career, Roman Reigns has been compared to John Cena continuously. WWE, after all, continuously pushed him to be the face of their company, a position that Cena held for over a decade.

John Cena and Roman Reigns aren't strangers to each other, having shared the ring on several occasions previously. However, their only major singles match took place at WWE No Mercy 2017 where Reigns defeated Cena, in what many considered to be a "passing of the torch" moment.

During that rivalry, the two had some memorable segments involving their infamous promo battle on Monday Night RAW.

I need Roman Reigns vs. John Cena one more time. pic.twitter.com/vAbKXAPHq6 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 9, 2021

However, things are completely different now. Roman Reigns is no longer the babyface that WWE was trying to push. He is now a massive heel, The Tribal Chief, and the Universal Champion. A face-off between a heel Reigns and a face Cena is sure to be of epic proportions. Not to forget, the epic promo battle that Cena could have with Paul Heyman.

