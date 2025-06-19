Liv Morgan to turn babyface after her injury and reunite with her former tag team partner? Exploring the possibility

Earlier this week on RAW, former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury to her shoulder. The 31-year-old will reportedly miss up to 6 months of in-ring action.

Despite having worked as a heel for the past year or so, Morgan started to build a positive connection with the fans due to her fantastic performances both in the ring and on the mic.

In her absence, it seems as though her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, is set to feud with Liv's great rival, Rhea Ripley. While Morgan and Rodriguez seem to be on the same page at the moment, there has certainly been friction between the two in recent weeks.

Therefore, Liv Morgan could pull off a shocking twist and return as a babyface by betraying Rodiguez and siding with her former tag team partner. The noticeable tension between them and Finn Balor's attempts to possibly replace Morgan in The Judgment Day with Roxanne Perez could lead to this moment.

Despite having had a career-defining rivalry last year, Morgan and Ripley have teamed before in WWE, and Rhea might have hinted that their bond may still be strong when she seemingly sent out a supportive message for Liv on social media following the latter's injury.

Liv Morgan's injury has reportedly shifted plans for Evolution

Before her injury, it seemed as though Liv Morgan was setting herself up for either a one-on-one match against Nikki Bella or for her and Raquel Rodriguez to face off against the Bella Twins in tag team competition at the upcoming all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

According to the recent edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, it was reported that Liv's injury had caused a major creative impact on almost the entirety of the card.

"I was told this morning that, that injury has now caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, be ripped up and started from scratch because she was pegged for a big time tag team match that isn't gonna happen now. So, that spot is gonna be filled by somebody else and it's gonna have a lot of ripple effects, so, that's unfortunate," he said. [6:00 onwards]

With Evolution being an all-women's premium live event and given the work Liv Morgan has put in over the past 12 months, her absence will be felt when the show takes place on July 13.

