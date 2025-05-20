Liv Morgan to turn face after Dominik Mysterio gets new girlfriend, WWE star to quit? 5 Predictions for The Judgment Day after RAW

The Judgment Day has had a successful 2025 so far. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez set a new record by becoming four-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio has become the new Intercontinental Champion. This week’s episode of RAW seemingly showed the heel faction even getting a new member. Here are five predictions for the stable following the red-branded show.

#5. Roxanne Perez could join The Judgment Day

This week on RAW, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Raquel Rodriguez was instantly alarmed and asked why The Prodigy was with The Prince. In response, the inaugural Universal Champion said that he was thinking about Dominik Mysterio adding new members to the crew, and thus, he had chosen Perez for it.

Balor said that she doesn’t have to be a full-fledged member of the group. However, she can help the heel crew around whenever it needs her. He also said that Roxy had presents for people, following which the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion handed Dirty Dom a box of chicken tenders and a bag of apples to Carlito.

While nobody seemed to object, Raquel Rodriguez got angry at The Prince for trying to add a member in Liv Morgan’s absence. She even warned that The Miracle Kid would hear about it, to which Finn Balor said that he has no problem with Morgan knowing about it. Thus, there is a strong chance that The Prodigy could soon be a part of The Judgment Day.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan

While Raquel Rodriguez was furious, Dominik Mysterio had a rather pleased look on his face after seeing Roxanne Perez. Especially when The Prodigy handed him the box of chicken tenders. The Intercontinental Champion had a lingering look on Roxy as he ate his favorite dish.

Dirty Dom had previously betrayed Rhea Ripley to get into an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan. Following this, Mami was kicked out while The Miracle Kid was added to The Judgment Day. Even then, Morgan had given some chicken to Mysterio as a symbolic gesture of stealing him from Ripley, since she and Dom had the snack together.

This time, Roxanne Perez offered a box of tenders to the Intercontinental Champion as soon as she stepped into The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Thus, there is a chance that history could repeat itself, and Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan to start a new romance angle with The Prodigy.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could quit The Judgment Day

Raquel Rodriguez was against Finn Balor bringing Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day with the prospect of making her a member. Her main concern was that The Prince suddenly proposed the idea, an idea he was heavily against, in the absence of Liv Morgan.

Big Mami Cool and the former Demon King have never really gotten along, especially because of Balor’s taunting remarks thrown at her and Morgan. Rodriguez has often blown the Irishman off and asked him to focus on his matches instead of worrying about her and the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

If Roxanne Perez gets added to The Judgment Day, Finn Balor would instantly gain a lot of influence in the faction. Especially since JD McDonagh is back and Carlito is more or less a neutral member. With the absence of Morgan and Dominik Mysterio focusing on the Intercontinental Championship, Raquel Rodriguez could feel isolated and leave The Judgment Day.

The probability of this happening could shoot even higher if Dom actually betrays the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion and starts dating The Prodigy.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could lose the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41. The Prince was seconds away from victory and was pinning the defending champ, Bron Breakker, after landing a Coup de Grace on him. However, Dirty Dom attacked both of them with a Frog Splash before pinning his teammate to steal the belt.

The former Demon King was already annoyed because he had to share the Fatal Four Way match at ‘Mania with Dom. However, his unhappiness was further visible when Mysterio stepped on his toes to become the new IC Champ. Notably, Balor had also posted a picture on his official X account where he was seen kicking Dirty Dom.

Thus, it is possible that he may use Roxanne Perez to cost Dominik Mysterio his title. As mentioned earlier, without Liv Morgan, Finn Balor has a bigger influence in The Judgment Day right now. Hence, it would be very easy for him to backstab Dom and kick him out of the faction, just like Damian Priest.

#1. Liv Morgan could return as a babyface

Liv Morgan is inarguably one of the biggest and most popular heels in the Women’s Division right now. Owing to a great run in the last 12 months that saw her winning the Women’s World Championship and the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, she won the 2025 WWE Slammy Award for the Female Superstar of the Year category.

Currently, she is on hiatus to work on a Hollywood movie. Thus, Morgan and her weekly LivDom appearances every Monday won’t be visible to fans. However, if Dominik Mysterio betrays her in her absence and gets together with Roxanne Perez, the Intercontinental Champion will face a lot of vitriol.

Because while Dom and Morgan are heels, the WWE Universe celebrates LivDom as an on-screen couple. Thus, if the company pairs Mysterio with The Prodigy, there is a chance that The Miracle Kid will return to RAW as a babyface. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day.

