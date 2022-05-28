Former rival sends an unexpected message to Natalya on her birthday

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has sent her birthday wishes to former Hart Dynasty member Natalya.

Neidhart started her career in WWE back in 2007 and is still going strong. In the last 15 years, the female star has won the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to Liv Morgan as the two kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 36 with a singles bout. Morgan came out on top that day but their rivalry continued for the rest of the year. Despite being rivals at one point in time, the RAW star sent in her wishes to Neidhart, who celebrated her birthday yesterday. She also took to Twitter to post a picture of herself, coupled with a caption claiming to be "a living legend."

Her former rival took note of the tweet and simply agreed to the claim before wishing the former Women's Tag Champion a happy birthday. You can check out the tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🥳 twitter.com/natbynature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature I’m a living legend I’m a living legend❤️ https://t.co/bWN0agHZIT Hell yeah u are. I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Nattie. I love u Hell yeah u are. I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Nattie. I love u 🎉🎂🥳 twitter.com/natbynature/st…

WWE Legend wishes Natalya a happy birthday

Beth Phoenix recently sent her own message to her former tag partner Natalya.

Taking to Instagram, The Glamazon labeled Natalya the funniest and strongest woman she has ever met. She also thanked her for being the person she is.

"No matter what life throws at us, I’m so blessed to know someone as unbreakable as Nattie…I’m grateful to have been able to walk through the last 17 years with you in my life. We’ve had a lot of fun. We’ve been opponents, tag partners, road warriors and thicc [not a typo] as thieves. We’ve cried some big tears. But most of all, you have been a rock for me like you are for SO many others…family members, friends, peers…you shoulder us all. You’re the funniest, strongest woman I’ve ever met Natt. The world is a better place because of your giant loving heart. Happy Birthday bad doggie! Can’t wait to give you a big hug!!"

With recent reports of WWE planning to find a suitable opponent for Ronda Rousey, Natalya could be a top contender to execute the promotion's ideas.

Fans might remember that the two have clashed before; the two submission specialists had a highly-acclaimed match on RAW back in 2018. Despite an earnest effort, Natalya was defeated against the then RAW Women's Champion.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku