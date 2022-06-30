Logan Paul announces that he’s officially signed with WWE

Popular YouTube star Logan Paul has signed with WWE!

The 27-year-old previously appeared for the company at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He is expected to return to the promotion at SummerSlam this year. On this week's episode of RAW, The A-Lister claimed that he’ll be teaming up with Paul again at the biggest party of the summer.

Logan has now confirmed that he is officially a part of the Stamford-based promotion. The YouTuber took to Twitter to post a picture of him signing a contract with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside him.

"Just signed with the @WWE."- Paul tweeted

Logan's performance at the Show of Shows impressed fans and critics alike, with many touting him as the next big thing in pro wrestling. The social media personality was betrayed by The Miz after their victory at WrestleMania 38 and fans can expect him to reignite that feud upon his return.

Paul had previously stated that he did not like being a heel and wanted to be cheered by the audience. He was recently spotted training with WWE producer and former performer Shane Helms.

It'll be interesting to see what direction the company will take with his return as Logan Paul is one of the most well-known names in today's age. He could truly be a megastar if booked properly.

