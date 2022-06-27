WWE Legend training Logan Paul for in-ring return

WWE producer and legend Shane Helms has been pictured training YouTuber and influencer Logan Paul for his in-ring return.

Helms gained notoriety as "Sugar" Shane Helms in the WCW Cruiserweight Division. When WCW folded and Helms joined WWE, he picked up his masked-superhero gimmick, The Hurricane. His gimmick later changed to the no-nonsense Gregory Helms, enjoying a lengthy WWE Cruiserweight Championship run in the mid-2000s.

Helms is currently working backstage as a producer for WWE, having returned to the company after a furlough in 2020. In a recent tweet from Logan Paul, he was pictured training for an in-ring return with Helms present as one of his trainers.

The capacity in which Helms is assisting with Paul's training is unclear, but there has been no word on any changes to Helms' backstage duties. Helms' last match on WWE TV was as The Hurricane when he entered the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entry.

Logan Paul surprised many in his last WWE appearance

Paul made his last appearance for Vince McMahon's company at WrestleMania 38 back in April.

The YouTube star teamed up with former WWE Champion The Miz to take on the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Leading up to the Show of Shows, The Miz gave high-praise to The Maverick for his quick learning and ability to engage the audience.

Though Paul and Miz were victorious in the match, the Miz & Mrs star left his celebrity partner laying with a Skull Crushing Finale after the match.

Paul also appeared at WrestleMania 37 receiving a Stunner from former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Paul is yet to set a date to return to the ring. With eyes on his tweet, rumors are sure to run rampant with SummerSlam on the horizon.

It will be interesting to see where Logan Paul appears next.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far