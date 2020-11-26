WWE brings Shane Helms back as producer after April furlough

When WWE released several wrestlers shortly after WrestleMania, the latter weren't the only people affected by the company cutting back. With the lack of live events, several agents and producers were furloughed in hope that they could be brought back later on down the line.

Over the last couple of months, WWE has slowly but surely begun to bring those agents and producers back into the fold. You can now note Shane Helms as the latest producer that WWE has brought back after furloughing them earlier this year in April.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, not only was Helms backstage at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, but he was also back in his producer role the following day for Monday Night RAW.

Did Shane Helms' other recent appearances lead to his WWE return?

The timing of the return for Helms could certainly raise some eyebrows, since he has recently appeared elsewhere for other companies in the last several weeks.

Helms made a cameo appearance as “The Hurricane” at AEW Full Gear, to take part in the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. He also made an appearance on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's Talk-N-Shop-A-Mania 2 as Reporter Gregory Helms, investigating a murder storyline that was woven throughout the show.

Helms spoke to Dave LaGreca on Busted Open Radio earlier this year, saying he understood being furloughed by the company.

"I completely understand. Nobody is buying tickets, no live events, I understand cutting costs. We have to, as people, prepare for life once we get over this. I was being paid to sit at home and do nothing. That can only last so long. Do I wish it was different? Of course. I really loved that job. I would review scripts and give feedback, but other than that, there's really a lot that I wasn't able to do. Most of the producers they kept are the ones that live there and don't have to travel."

With Helms back under the WWE umbrella, you can pretty much rule out seeing him again elsewhere for the foreseeable future.