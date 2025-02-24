Logan Paul to be attacked & replaced by returning 9-time champion at Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

Logan Paul is set to compete alongside some of the greatest names in the entire wrestling industry this weekend in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The social media megastar surprised the world with his performance in the Royal Rumble match and might look to punch his ticket to WrestleMania with an Elimination Chamber victory.

However, there is a chance that 9-time WWE champion Roman Reigns makes his return and attacks Paul, to eventually replace him in the Elimination Chamber match. This could make the battlefield even more stacked, with an endless number of possibilities opening up for WWE.

Roman Reigns was last seen in the Men's Royal Rumble Match when he and Seth Rollins were eliminated simultaneously by CM Punk. Following the elimination, Rollins snapped and delivered a couple of stomps to Reigns, including one on the steel steps, which has kept the OTC off WWE TV over the past few weeks.

However, Reigns is bound to return ahead of WrestleMania and is reportedly set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Undisputed Tribal Chief might make his presence felt at Elimination Chamber by attacking Paul backstage and thereby replacing him to continue his hostilities with both Rollins and Punk.

Rollins, Punk, and Logan Paul are all set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW, just days ahead of their Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Roman Reigns could return on the red brand episode as well, attacking Paul and taking him off TV to further give the WWE Universe a trailer for the speculated Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

(This is just a prediction and is not based on confirmed facts)

Logan Paul might face John Cena at WrestleMania

While John Cena is likely to win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Xero News sent out a possible hint recently. The user initially wrote the initials "L" and "C," which left the fans confused for a bit.

However, they later confirmed that the initials stood for Logan vs. Cena, which was a massive tease on The Road to WrestleMania.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Logan Paul next.

