Massive WrestleMania 41 plans for John Cena reportedly revealed

John Cena has set his sights on winning his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41. The latest reports have revealed one of the potential plans for Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Cenation Leader entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match in hopes of earning a world title shot in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He was close to winning it, but Jey Uso produced the upset victory.

Cena then declared himself as one of the six participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. It's likely his final chance at fighting for a world title and history at WrestleMania 41.

However, Xero on X (formerly Twitter), dropped a major hint regarding plans for the 16-time WWE world champion. The page wrote the initials "L" and "C," later confirming that it stands for Logan vs. Cena.

It should be noted that this is not a confirmed report, and fans should take it with a grain of salt. However, it's worth mentioning that Logan Paul has taken a jab or two at John Cena on his vlogs for the Royal Rumble and his journey to earning a spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

Paul also holds a grudge since he was eliminated by Cena at the Rumble. With their paths set to cross again in Toronto, it will be interesting to see if there is going to be a confrontation between the two superstars.

Former WWE personality on why he wants to see John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Speaking on a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman discussed the possibility of a John Cena vs. Logan Paul matchup at WrestleMania 41.

Coachman wants to see the feud happen, which will benefit both Cena and Paul.

"Can you imagine the promos if Logan Paul and John Cena have four or five weeks to build up to this thing at WrestleMania? And he's telling, ‘By the way, shave your head. I'm tired of the bald spot in the back.’ (…) Logan Paul, not only could he give Cena the rub, but Cena would absolutely give Logan Paul the rub, and I think it could really launch Logan Paul into the stratosphere, if they had a really good match," Coachman said. [From 37:14 to 37:46]

John Cena and Logan Paul will be joined by Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest inside the Elimination Chamber. The winner of the match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

