Logan Paul to call out 25-time WWE champion; major announcement? 3 things The Maverick can do when he returns on RAW next week

Logan Paul will return to WWE at the upcoming episode of RAW. The Maverick was present during the show's Netflix debut and was shown as part of the audience.

Paul has had some good matches against top stars in the company. He has fought Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton in some big matches.

His return to RAW will raise eyebrows as the controversial superstar could do the unthinkable to make headlines. Triple H will rely on Logan Paul’s appearance to help boost RAW on Netflix’s ratings.

Check out the three things Logan Paul can do on his WWE return on RAW next week.

#3. Declare his entry into the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE fans are seeing more top stars declare their entry into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. It’s good to see that so many former world champions will enter the contest with the same aim.

Logan Paul could come out on the upcoming episode of RAW to do something similar. The Maverick could announce his entry into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and claim he will win his first world title at WrestleMania after winning the Rumble.

Logan could name-drop many top stars in his promo, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The angle will help WWE build some in-match rivalries during the 30-man battle royal.

#2. Logan Paul could claim that his return is bigger than John Cena's

John Cena’s retirement tour is set to begin in 2025. The 25-time champion will participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, hoping to get another title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Many fans can’t wait to see Cena back in the ring. However, Logan Paul could come out to diss fans of the legendary babyface.

Staying true to his heel character, Logan could claim that his RAW return is bigger than the 47-year-old legend. He could throw dirt at John Cena’s career and call him a has-been.

His promo could ignite a rivalry between the two men heading into WrestleMania 41. They could have a marquee match against each other if they don’t fall into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

#1. Announce his appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event

The first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 is shaping up well for WWE. Gunther will once again defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the show - this time against Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will fight Nia Jax for her title at the event. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will also appear for a contract signing before their Royal Rumble match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Logan Paul could appear on RAW and announce that he will be present to watch the show up close before the Royal Rumble. He could show interest in the match between Gunther and Jey Uso.

This will make many believe he will interfere in the contest and get in contention for The Ring General’s title soon. The two men are rumored for a title match at WrestleMania 41.

