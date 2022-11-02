Logan Paul: From YouTube sensation to WWE Superstar

Logan Paul has become one of the most famous WWE Superstars in the world since signing with the company earlier this year. Paul was already a household name before he decided to step into the wrestling business as he has made a name for himself as a YouTube influencer.

This weekend, he will step into the ring against Roman Reigns, who is putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. It will be one of his biggest achievements to date and here are just a few of the moments that have shaped him into the star he is today.

Logan Paul launched his channel in 2013

Logan Paul is most well known as a star on social media. His career as an influencer began back in 2013 when he launched his YouTube channel. At the time, Paul had already become a recognizable name on Vine and then went on to push forward his YouTube presence.

After a successful stint on YouTube, Paul moved on to appear in several TV shows including Law and Order, Weird Liners, and Stitches.

Paul made his move to the boxing ring in 2018

Logan Paul and KSI were once seen as rivals, the two men went on to settle their differences in the boxing ring back in August 2018. The original match between the two men was recorded as a draw which then led to a rematch in 2019.

The long-awaited second showdown took place in November 2019 and saw KSI defeat Paul via split decision. Paul has since moved on to box professionally and was able to defeat legendary star Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021.

Logan Paul is a very busy man outside of WWE

While wrestling is a full-time job for several WWE Superstars, Logan Paul is splitting his time between several different projects at the moment. Paul is a part-time WWE Superstar whilst also pushing his own drinks brand called Prime.

Paul also appears in advertising campaigns, writes screenplays, and records his own podcast called ImPaulsive as well as still making content for his social media followers.

Logan Paul isn't the only famous star in his family

WWE fans may be introduced to Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul this weekend at Crown Jewel, as he has teased being part of the show. Paul is a professional boxer and has stepped in the ring with the likes of AnEsonGib, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Robinson.

Jake also rose to fame as a YouTuber much like his brother, before going on to appear as Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.

Logan Paul officially became a WWE Superstar in 2022

Logan Paul made his first appearance for WWE back in 2021 when he supported Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 37.

Paul was then attacked by Kevin Owens following his match at the biggest event of the year. He was then able to get some revenge by later appearing on the KO Show and helping Baron Corbin attack the former Universal Champion.

Paul returned in February 2022 and teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, a match that he won. The A-Lister later turned on him which led to a match between the two men at SummerSlam. The YouTube sensation was once again victorious. Paul officially signed a contract in June 2022.

