Logan Paul net worth: How much does he earn via WWE salary?

To the average internet user, Logan Paul needs no introduction. The infamous YouTuber with a massive youth following recently brought his social influence to professional wrestling.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he successfully teamed up with The Miz, who later betrayed him, to defeat The Mysterious. Over the summer, Logan Paul inked a contract with WWE and defeated the A-Lister in his first singles match at SummerSlam.

Last November, he put on what many called the greatest celebrity performance when he took Roman Reigns to the limit at WWE Crown Jewel. As a part-timer, Logan Paul's wrestling schedule has been a little hectic. Furthermore, he made several appearances to hype each of his encounters.

WWE @WWE



delivers the to ONE LUCKY PUNCH. @LoganPaul delivers theto @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the 👊👊 to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! https://t.co/bZPsARa6hT

However, as one of WWE's biggest stars, how much does he earn annually? Brock Lesnar reportedly made a total annual compensation of 12 million dollars. Logan's rival, Roman Reigns, apparently amassed a salary of five million USD. In terms of star power and attraction, The Maverick has comparable levels of popularity to Lesnar and Reigns.

According to various media outlets, the influencer signed a 15 million dollar three-year contract with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Thus, Logan Paul's WWE salary is five million USD.

When Logan's contract expires, he may negotiate a new deal with the company. However, The social media influencer has plenty of time left on his contract and seems keen to fulfill his wrestling obligations to the maximum of his ability.

Logan Paul is rumored to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania will go to Hollywood again this year. Hence, it makes sense for WWE to book the YouTube sensation, one of its star attractions, in a marquee match-up, and that is the case.

The 27-year-old talented superstar has targeted Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Logan returned in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and surprisingly eliminated Rollins. Following the elimination, the two rivals traded barbs on social media, but The Visionary refused to address The Maverick in a wrestling ring, deeming him unworthy.

However, The Maverick again stuck it to Rollins when he cost him the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023. Hence, the seeds have been sown for The Maverick vs. The Visionary at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

We don't know if Logan Paul will win the match, but one thing is for sure. As long as the YouTube sensation competes, he will receive plenty of attention on-screen.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes