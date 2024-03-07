Logan Paul's potential WrestleMania 40 opponent to finally challenge him on SmackDown? Analyzing how it could happen

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, Logan Paul has become very active on WWE SmackDown. From winning the United States Championship last year to competing in the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this year, The Maverick's career has seen positive growth. At the Royal Rumble PLE, he even defended his title against Kevin Owens one-on-one.

However, Logan Paul might soon meet his biggest challenge to date. On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan could be challenged by the star whom he sucker-punched, Randy Orton. With Rey Mysterio back on the blue brand, he and Kevin Owens could urge The Apex Predator to take Logan down.

This, mixed with the fact that Logan Paul already cost Randy Orton his chance to win the Elimination Chamber match could force the latter to finally challenge the United States Champion. Since taking Orton down at the Elimination Chamber PLE, The Maverick has been constantly bragging about it.

However, in the upcoming episode of the Friday night show, Logan might want to be careful with his words because he can't afford to rile The Viper, knowing that Orton can strike anytime, anywhere with his trademark RKO. While the angle is speculative, it will be good to see a match between Orton and Logan at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul was recently praised by former WWE Superstar

Given the amount of time Logan Paul has wrestled since he started with WWE, his achievements in the Stamford-based promotion are very impressive. Not only did Logan impress people by winning the United States Championship, but he also faced some massive names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle praised Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul. During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Riddle said he was very impressed with both the Paul brothers. He also added he would like to see Dillon Danis in pro wrestling.

"Very, very. I'm impressed with both the Paul brothers. Jake's knocking people out in boxing. Logan did beat Dillon Danis. I like Dillon; I like all of them. I like Logan in pro wrestling, but that's what I'm saying. I wouldn't mind seeing Dillon Danis on a pro wrestling show, running his mouth and talking trash, because people just want to see him get punched in the face, right? Or some people want to see him break somebody's arm, you know," said Riddle. [From 54:00 to 54:35]

For those unaware, Logan fought Dillon Danis in a boxing match last year. While many believed Dillon would be a tough challenge, Logan was able to completely outclass him inside the ring.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Should Logan Paul face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? YEs No 0 votes View Discussion