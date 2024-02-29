38-year-old star impressed with Logan Paul's current WWE run; wants Dillon Danis in pro wrestling

Logan Paul's WWE run under Triple H's regime has impressed fans and critics. Meanwhile, a multi-time champion spoke about The Maverick's run with the promotion, adding he would like to see Dillon Danis in the world of professional wrestling.

Last year, Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023 after the merger with UFC. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, The Original Bro is thriving on the independent scene and NJPW.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Riddle spoke about Logan Paul's current run with the company as the United States Champion. Moreover, he also praised Jake Paul and wants to see Dillion Danis in the world of professional wrestling.

"Very, very. I'm impressed with both the Paul brothers. Jake's knocking people out in boxing. Logan did beat Dillon Danis. I like Dillion; I like all of them. I like Logan in pro wrestling, but that's what I'm saying: I wouldn't mind seeing Dillion Danis on a pro wrestling show running his mouth and talking trash because people just want to see him get punched in the face, right? Or some people want to see him break somebody's arm, you know," said Riddle. [From 54:00 to 54:35]

Paul feuded with Danis outside the squared circle and got a win over him via disqualification during a boxing match in October 2023.

Logan Paul sends a message to Matt Riddle's former partner after WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Earlier this month, Logan Paul entered the Elimination Chamber as the United States Champion in the hopes of earning a shot against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, he failed to win the match but punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL when he blindsided Randy Orton. After the attack, The Maverick had a message for The Viper ahead of their potential clash in Philadelphia. He said:

"Well, well, well, would you look at that? Mr. RKO got KO'd, sucks to suck, that's what happens when you play with the best. I walked in that chamber a champ, I left a champ. We'll see what happens next, WrestleMania, here we come." [From 2:24 to 2:40]

Riddle and Orton were former two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions before The Original Bro was released in September 2023.

