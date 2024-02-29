Logan Paul sends message to Randy Orton ahead of potential match at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul shocked the world in Australia when he blindsided Randy Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, costing him the match. The Viper will surely come after The Maverick in the coming weeks. However, the current United States Champion had a message for the star after the match.

Over the past year, Logan Paul has amazed the fans as he successfully transitioned from a celebrity performer to a full-time WWE Superstar in two years. However, he cost Randy Orton with his brass knuckles inside the Elimination Chamber after he was eliminated.

Today, WWE uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Elimination Chamber 2024. During the video, Logan Paul addressed his attack on the 14-time World Champion and sent him a message, which seemingly teases a potential match between the two at WrestleMania XL:

"Well, well, well, would you look at that? Mr. RKO got KO'd, sucks to suck, that's what happens when you play with the best. I walked in that chamber a champ, I left a champ. We'll see what happens next, WrestleMania, here we come." (From 2:24 to 2:40)

It will be interesting to see a one-on-one contest between the two stars in Philadelphia.

Randy Orton on whether Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

Randy Orton has been associated with several notable stables in WWE. However, The Viper headed The Legacy with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. when he was at the top of the mountain. However, the two stars walked a different path for years before The American Nightmare's return to WWE.

While Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Randy Orton hasn't got a match for the event as of now. Speaking to the New York Post, The Viper said that he wants to see The American Nightmare defeat The Tribal Chief at the event:

“I also understand the business side of it, too. And I don’t think there’s any bigger match than any match Rock would be involved in, just when you are talking business. But if I had to choose, I’d want to see Cody beat Roman Reigns and win that title at WrestleMania 40.”

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can walk out of the event with the title.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.