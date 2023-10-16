Logan Paul set for major WWE championship run soon? Sifting through the clues

Logan Paul recently garnered significant attention following his dominating victory over Dillon Danis. Following the fight, The Maverick issued a significant challenge to Rey Mysterio, hinting at his next match in the WWE. With Crown Jewel being the next premium live event of WWE, the highly anticipated match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio is expected to be a major draw for the event.

Speculation surrounding the potential outcome of the match, with the possibility of Logan Paul securing his first-ever WWE championship, is on the rise. Since his debut, Logan has demonstrated his talent in several high-profile matches, including the traditional Men's Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches.

Notably, at Crown Jewel 2022, the YouTube sensation faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, which resulted in a valiant effort but an ultimate loss.

A potential reason for Logan to dethrone Rey Mysterio could be to infuse a fresh element into the mid-card division of the Blue brand. Since Mysterio claimed the US title from Austin Theory, his focus has primarily revolved around the Latino World Order and his ongoing feud with Bobby Lashley. Logan's potential championship win against Mysterio would undoubtedly inject excitement into the unfolding narrative of The Maverick's initial title run.

Moreover, it's worth noting that Bobby Lashley recently pinned Rey Mysterio in a non-title match on SmackDown and has yet to receive a title shot. With this in mind, Lashley could potentially enter the mix and change the matchup into a triple-threat bout for Crown Jewel.

When Logan Paul wrestled last time in WWE

At SummerSlam 2023, the highly anticipated match between the YouTube Sensation and Ricochet finally took place. The feud between the two had been building up since their memorable encounter at the Money in the Bank ladder match. Their rivalry was fueled further by their standout performances at this year's Royal Rumble match, leading to a series of captivating confrontations between Logan and the former US Champion.

The match was not short on drama, with the company incorporating a personal angle by involving Samantha Irvin in the storyline. Despite Ricochet's valiant efforts, he was unable to secure the win against the Maverick. In an intense battle that lasted eighteen minutes, Logan ultimately emerged victorious.

As we are heading towards Crown Jewel 2023, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold amid the possibility of the return of Logan Paul to the company.