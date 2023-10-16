Rey Mysterio could be in serious trouble if 28-year-old megastar returns to WWE: All you need to know about massive recent challenge

Rey Mysterio currently holds the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown. The Master of the 619 is aligned with the Latino World Order and appears to be engaged in a feud against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, Rey Mysterio received an unexpected challenge from Logan Paul after Paul's victory over Dillon Danis at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

The callout from the YouTube sensation generated a lot of buzz regarding a potential clash between Paul and Mysterio. The United States Champion responded to the YouTuber's challenge on his official Twitter account, stating that he isn't hard to find as he appears on SmackDown every week.

This confirmation indicates that the company will soon be heading towards a clash between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul. Moreover, it also points towards the return of The Maverick to the blue brand in the upcoming weeks. This will be the second time Logan Paul competes for a championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

The first time Logan received a title shot was against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, where The Maverick delivered a classic performance but still failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when Logan Paul makes his return to WWE television to confront The Master of the 619.

When did Rey Mysterio win the United States Championship?

Rey Mysterio achieved victory and claimed the United States Championship on the August 11, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, dethroning Austin Theory. Originally scheduled as a match between Santos Escobar and Theory, Mysterio stepped in as a last-minute replacement due to Escobar's unavailability.

In an exhilarating clash, Rey stunned the world by ending Austin Theory's 250+ day title reign and securing the United States Championship. Following this triumph, Mysterio has encountered several formidable opponents, including Santos Escobar himself. Logan Paul's recent challenge to Mysterio has further heightened anticipation for an impending showdown between the two.

Moreover, in light of Mysterio's ongoing rivalry with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, it is widely speculated that The All Mighty may also seek a title opportunity against Mysterio. Additionally, Carlito's return at Fastlane, where he appeared to align with LWO, adds another dynamic to the potential challengers for Rey Mysterio's title, potentially leading to an engaging match between Carlito and Mysterio.

The landscape for Mysterio's championship reign appears to be brimming with potential challengers, promising exciting developments in the days to come.