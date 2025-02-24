Logan Paul to sow seeds for a WrestleMania 41 match against 8-time champion tonight? Exploring the possibility 

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up, and it could elevate further tonight, as the final edition of WWE RAW before the Elimination Chamber PLE is set to take place. One of the biggest bouts going into the show is the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, with the winner set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

One star who many are touting to be the winner of the contest is CM Punk. The Chicago native is no stranger to challenging for gold and has previously won 8 titles in WWE. The Best in The World is a six-time World Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a one-time tag team champion.

While Punk vs. Rhodes is certainly a mouthwatering prospect, there is one star who has recently looked to get under the skin of CM Punk. Logan Paul eliminated The Second City Saint from the Men's Royal Rumble Match and also got into the legend's face on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

With their animosity starting to heat up, Logan and Punk may engage in a brawl tonight. The social media star could then eliminate Punk from the chamber match this weekend, leading to an eventual match at WrestleMania 41.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

CM Punk's most recent WrestleMania opponent comments on his change in attitude

When CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, many, both in and out of the company, wondered what version of the Chicago native they would get. Since his return, The Straight Edge Superstar has seemingly squashed many legit past backstage feuds and has conducted himself like the true professional he can be.

One person who has been impressed with Punk's behavior since his return is his last WrestleMania opponent to date, The Undertaker. During a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about recent interactions with The Second City Saint.

"But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business. But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same; so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now," he said.

Having worked closely with Punk at WrestleMania just a year before his first run with the company ended, The Undertaker is undoubtedly a reliable source when it comes to comparing the character of the RAW Superstar in 2014 to the man we see today.

