Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in WWE? Exploring the ways Triple H can make it happen!

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis could be the next big fight in the squared circle. The Maverick loves being on the big stage, on the big PLEs against major stars. With Survivor Series a few months away, we could get Paul's next mega-match in WWE.

This all started when Dillon Danis went after Logan Paul's fiance on social media. The MMA fighter posted multiple pictures of Nina Agdal with her former lovers. He also claimed that he felt The Maverick's fiance was transgender. Since then, both stars have been beefing with each other.

This fight is much more personal than professional, and pro wrestling fans know how good WWE is at taking real stories and making money out of them. The company is the master at building up these stories even further and making money off of them. Triple H could surely see this as an opportunity.

With both superstars being active on social media, Triple H could use that as one of the mediums to start the story. Similar to what he did for the Adam Cole and Pat McAfee rivalry in NXT during the pandemic. He could ask both superstars to use the squared circle as a platform to settle their differences.

Expand Tweet

They could go the same way, or they could do it the traditional way. Logan Paul could come onto WWE TV and address the issue in a segment, and the MMA fighter would appear to launch a counterattack on Paul. Danis is a former UFC employee; WWE could pull their strings with parent company Endeavor to make this happen in the sports entertainment giant's ring.

Dillon Danis went personal on Logan Paul because of Jake Paul

The saga between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has gotten very personal. The MMA fighter has verbally gone after The Maverick's fiance and taken it to another level. He has commented on her previous boyfriends, her gender, and even her "Gag reflexes".

However, Danis mentioned that this personal attack started because of Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, the MMA fighter claimed Jake hit below the belt by claiming to have s** with the fighter's girlfriend.

"I'm all about trans and LGBTQ+ and everything, so I was like, this is awesome. He has a fiancee that's trans. I thought she was. Then I looked it up, and it was a girl... Jake did this to me... When me and him were going to fight. He was going at my girl, he was saying he f**ked her... It's a double-edged sword."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis is a money-spinner fight. It doesn't matter which ring they settle it in; it is going to garner massive viewership. It is still yet to be seen if WWE can grab the opportunity and convince Logan Paul to settle his differences in the squared circle rather than a boxing ring.