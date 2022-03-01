"Logan is entertaining as hell" - WWE Hall of Famer on Logan Paul performing at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given his opinion on the recent return of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

Logan made his presence known to the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW last week, when he was announced as The Miz's mystery tag team partner. Their team will take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated how Paul's entertaining personality justifies his upcoming appearance at the Show of Shows:

“Logan is entertaining as hell,” Bischoff said. “His brother, he’s a legit boxer, he’s working on it, he’s taking it seriously. I think Logan was in it for the money and the entertainment, which there’s nothing wrong with that. If I could get away with it, I’d do it too. Logan is an entertainer. It makes sense." said Eric. H/T Wrestling Inc

Bischoff also went onto say how matches like these are purely put on the card for fun and entertaining reasons. He urged fans not to take these matches seriously.

“If he’s going at it to have a great time and to be entertaining, he’s going to be surrounded by talent that can camouflage his lack of abilities in the ring and make him look better than he really is. And it will be fun, and entertaining, and get the word out to people that might not otherwise be interested in WrestleMania. Please don’t anybody take it too seriously. If you had fun, then it was a great idea.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Logan Paul and The Miz vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio will take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Logan Paul has one specific item he wants to tick off his WWE bucket list

The YouTube star is set to make another appearance at WrestleMania for the second consecutive year. This time, however, Logan Paul has one move in mind that he is desperate to pull off when he faces the Mysterios.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul spoke of his desire to perform a move from the top rope.

“I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Paul said. “This is before I ever considered doing WWE, or it even being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air like a fucking eagle and land on someone.” H/T The Sportster

Logan recently used The Skull Crushing Finale to take out the Mysterios alongside his partner, The Miz.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul being involved in a match at WrestleMania? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh