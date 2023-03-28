Long-overdue face turn, major interference - 4 potential finishes for Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins will collide with Logan Paul on night one of WrestleMania this weekend after months of the two men trying to get the better of the other.

Paul has had the upper hand over Rollins several times already after knocking him out twice and now the former WWE Champion will be looking to gain some revenge.

The following list looks at just four potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul

Seth Rollins needs to find a way past Logan Paul at WrestleMania because he has already been made a fool of several times. Paul cost him the Royal Rumble win and a shot at Roman Reigns, as well as the United States Championship. This weekend Rollins can prove that he's the better wrestler and finally put him in his place.

Rollins is the favorite to pick up the win, but things can change until the last minute in WWE, so it's not a lock that he will be victorious.

#3. Logan Paul defeats Seth Rollins

Logan Paul has already made quite the impression after just a handful of WWE matches and this weekend he could continue to impress. Paul stole the show at Crown Jewel when he lost to Roman Reigns, and that could be what fans see this weekend as well, but with a different result.

Paul needs to bounce back from that loss and after he chose to pick a fight with Rollins, he has to find a way to back up his words and prove that WWE is where he belongs.

#2. The Miz interferes in the match

The Miz could turn face as part of this feud if he marks his WrestleMania hosting gig with a little bit of interference. Logan Paul has belittled him several times in the build-up to this match and he could decide to send a message and set up another feud with Paul heading into Backlash.

The Miz is the host of the show so he can pull whatever strings he needs or even send someone out in his place to interfere in the match and cost Logan Paul.

#1. Jake Paul helps his brother pick up the win at WrestleMania

Jake Paul was part of Logan Paul's match at Crown Jewel when he was able to help him overcome The Usos. Paul set up a potential future bout with Solo Sikoa when he invaded the show and that storyline is yet to be followed up.

Sikoa doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, so Logan Paul could call upon his brother once again, and in his anger at losing his undefeated streak, Sikoa could be the man to take him out and focus on his own career moving forward.

Jake hasn't played a part in this feud over the past few months, but at the biggest show of the year, it's likely that he could decide to include himself.

Do you think Jake Paul will be a part of WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

