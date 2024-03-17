Long-overdue heel turn, ultimate betrayal - 5 directions for Chad Gable following WWE RAW loss

Chad Gable came up short in the gauntlet match last week on WWE RAW when Sami Zayn was able to get the quick win and book his place in the match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

The WWE Universe was left shocked by the outcome since there was a belief that Gable would be handed the shot after Gunther made his daughter cry and he was on a mission for revenge.

Gable doesn't currently have a match for WrestleMania, so here are just five directions for the former champion.

#5. Go after fellow WWE Superstar Bronson Reed

Gable isn't the only frustrated WWE Superstar at the moment, Bronson Reed missed the chance to be part of Elimination Chamber: Perth in his home country and has now lost the chance to fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Reed should be part of WrestleMania and with just a few weeks to go, it could take someone like Gable taking the fight to him so that the two men can be part of the card. The duo both want the same thing, and they could push for that together, as well as looking for another shot at Gunther.

#4. Turn on his own partner

The Alpha Academy hasn't been seen together a lot in recent weeks as Akira Tozawa and Otis have been representing the group alone while Chad Gable has been trying to pursue his own seemingly selfish path to WrestleMania.

Chad's current frustration is enough to see him turn heel and even on his own partner, since that could then secure him a path to WrestleMania, or at least get the focus of WWE management, who could give him another shot at Gunther and change the current WrestleMania match.

#3. Qualify for the Tag Team Championship match

Chad Gable is focused on his own title match, but it seems that there could be another way for him to win gold at WrestleMania. If he is able to win the upcoming qualifying matches for the tag team championship six-pack match at WrestleMania then he could win gold with The Alpha Academy.

Otis and Gable have been pushing for this chance for much of their career and even though there are some fierce tag teams on WWE RAW, this could be their year, since his Intercontinental Championship dreams have now been destroyed.

#2. Push for a triple-threat match at WrestleMania

Gunther knows he has to defend against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL next month, but he could be forced to defend his title against Chad Gable too if he is able to push for a chance to be added.

This could happen if Adam Pearce steps up and changes the match since Chad Gable clearly has the backing of the WWE Universe. Gable could also attack Sami Zayn or Gunther and make it so that he needs to be added to the match if he is unable to stay away from the two men who are now set to contest at The show of Shows.

#1. Chad Gable takes out Sami Zayn

Finally, Chad Gable could take matters into his own hands to ensure that he is part of the Intercontinental Championship match, which may include taking out Sami Zayn in order to take his place in the match.

Since Chad Gable was the runner-up in the gauntlet match, he will be the one that WWE management calls upon if anything happens to Zayn. This could mean that Gable may wait until 'Mania and take him out backstage or injure him ahead of the show.

