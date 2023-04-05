Roman Reigns was able to defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, leaving many fans to question who would be the man able to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

A selection of stars could step up, including The Rock, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso, but many fans believe Seth Rollins could be the one, and the following list looks at just four signs that he could be.

#4. No other WWE Superstar knows Roman as well as Seth

Roman Reigns debuted on WWE's main roster in 2012 alongside The Shield, where he was taken under the wing of Seth Rollins and fellow star Dean Ambrose. Rollins taught Reigns almost everything he knows, and that could come back to bite him if the two men enter a rivalry.

Back at the Royal Rumble last year, Rollins was able to get into Reigns' head just by making an entrance. This shows that the former Shield member has the ability to play mind games on a superior level if needed.

#3. Rollins wants a WrestleMania main event match

Seth Rollins has been pushing for several years to have a WrestleMania main event match, and ahead of this year's show, the former world champion made it clear that this was still a dream of his.

Reigns has main-evented seven WrestleMania events, and even though Rollins did cash in his Money in the Bank contract and was part of the main event at WrestleMania 31, he doesn't see this as an actual main event match. Reigns vs. Rollins is a match worthy of main eventing any WrestleMania, especially if there is now a year of build-up ahead of the 40th anniversary of the show.

#2. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns recently traded shots

#Wrestlemania Grand Slam Champion Becky Lynch on @WWERollins “I think I’m married to the next Universal Champion, that’s where my money lies. I think Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is going to be the one to dethrone @WWERomanReigns once and for all. That’s my bet.” Grand Slam Champion Becky Lynch on @WWERollins:“I think I’m married to the next Universal Champion, that’s where my money lies. I think Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is going to be the one to dethrone @WWERomanReigns once and for all. That’s my bet.”#Wrestlemania https://t.co/TNyiGZsZ1R

After almost a year of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns having minimal contact on and off-screen, the two men have been trading a lot of shots online. Reigns claimed that Rollins would not be able to get the level of contract that he possesses, while Rollins himself has responded to these jabs, making it clear that this isn't the case.

Becky Lynch even recently claimed that she believes she's married to the next Universal Champion and that The Visionary could be the man to finally get the job done.

#1. Long-term storytelling

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble in 2022, and even though the win was via disqualification, it's one that WWE has yet to circle back on. It's clear that Rollins will be handed his shot against Roman Reigns again in the near future, and at the moment, neither man has a storyline coming out of WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes has stepped into a new feud with Brock Lesnar while Logan Paul's contract has expired, which means the two men are free to step back into a feud on WWE RAW moving forward.

Do you think Seth Rollins is the right man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

