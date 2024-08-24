Long-time rival, absent star to return after 4+ months? - 4 WWE stars who can help LA Knight against Legado del Fantasma after SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a handful of championship bouts. One match saw The Bloodline successfully retain their prized Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Meanwhile, the other contest featured a title defense from LA Knight.

The bout was LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar with the United States Championship on the line. Things went haywire before the bell even rang. Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma attacked The Megastar and gave him a beating.

While the referee regained control and kicked Berto, Angel, and even Elektra Lopez out from ringside, Knight was in a bad state. He eventually went on to defeat The Emperor of Lucha Libre, but the numbers advantage nearly cost him the title. If this keeps happening every week it could potentially lead to The Megastar suffering an injury and being stripped of the US Championship.

Trending

It is clear that if the rivalry between Knight and Santos continues the former will need some help to keep Legado del Fantasma in check. This article will take a look at a handful of performers who could potentially step up and aid the United States Champion.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four WWE stars who can help LA Knight against Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown.

#4. Tegan Nox could return to fight off Elektra Lopez

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox is arguably WWE's most underutilized wrestler at the moment. She has been with the company for a long time, excluding a break from late 2021 until late 2022 when Vince McMahon released her, yet hasn't had steady booking in a while.

The Girl With the Shiniest Wizard hasn't been seen on WWE programming for quite some time. Her last televised match was nearly five months ago ahead of WrestleMania 40 where she competed on Monday Night RAW.

Nox is known to stand up for others, often making her return by the way of helping her fellow superstars. Given that Knight can't deal with Elektra Lopez himself, Nox could show up and help the champ even things out against the heel faction.

#3. Baron Corbin & #2. Apollo Crews, one of SmackDown's newest teams could step up

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews are two of the most underrated current WWE stars. Corbin and Crews have both held mid-card titles on the main roster and even had NXT returns that saw the pair elevate their positions in the company, albeit temporarily.

While this odd duo initially didn't make sense as a tag team, they somehow clicked and fans are getting behind them. They've seemingly been brought together by their disdain for Legado del Fantasma, which could be exactly why they help LA Knight out.

For example, Baron and Apollo had a run-in with the stable on SmackDown this week. An enraged Santos Escobar told Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin that something would be taken care of next week. Perhaps in the meantime, Crews and Corbin can reach out to Knight and form a bizarre, but extremely talented, stable. As a collective, they could easily counter Legado del Fantasma.

#1. AJ Styles' WWE return could be alongside his former rival

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is an all-timer when it comes to pro wrestling. In WWE, he's a multi-time World Champion, but Styles also had a lot of success in TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other promotions.

The Phenomenal One has also been absent from WWE television, much like Nox. He last appeared when he lost in an "I Quit" Match to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. In the time since then, AJ has been rumored to be returning but is yet to actually appear.

That could change soon, however. There is a chance that Styles will return and, in a shocking development, do so as a babyface saving LA Knight from the numbers advantage. This would be a big deal, as AJ was last seen as a heel.

It would also be big thanks to the relationship Styles and Knight have had. They were at war earlier this year, even fighting on AJ Styles' lawn. Prior to the veteran swerving Cody Rhodes and faking his retirement, Knight did show Styles respect, so perhaps this will be his way of repaying it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback