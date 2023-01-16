Long-time rivals unite against The Bloodline, Alexa Bliss turns on Bray Wyatt - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

The road to the Royal Rumble is heating up on WWE RAW. But it appears that several stars are not focused on the path that could take them to the biggest event of the year thus far.

While Alexa Bliss has had her own issues in recent weeks with Uncle Howdy, there have been teases that The Hurt Business could reform.

Judgment Day also now has a shot at The Usos and The RAW Tag Team Championship, which could lead to an interesting showdown.

#5. Edge and Beth Phoenix return to crash The Judgment Day's celebrations

Judgment Day came out on top in last week's Tag Team Turmoil Match. However, it would be hard for the group to celebrate their win, given the enemies they have in WWE.

Besides the Mysterio family, Judgment Day has been looking over their shoulders for Edge and Beth Phoenix following their beatdown at Extreme Rules 2022. The duo was expected to return ahead of the Royal Rumble and could choose to spoil their celebrations this week or could instead make their return in a few weeks' time and cost them the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship instead.

#4. Kevin Owens outsmarts The Bloodline once again on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens has had The Bloodline's number for several weeks and will have a chance to prove that he can overcome Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Last week on SmackDown, he was attacked by The Usos and Solo Sikoa, which cost Sami Zayn his match but also gave Owens the victory.

The stats will read that he won the match, and it will appear that he once again managed to outsmart The Tribal Chief. It's clear that The Bloodline will be sent to RAW once again to send another message which could see Owens waiting and prepared to attack.

#3. Adam Pearce gives The Bloodline an ultimatum

There have been several teases and rumors regarding The Bloodline and the authority in WWE in recent weeks, but it could finally start to make sense. It appears that the Tag Team Championships will be split in the coming weeks or at least defended separately.

Pearce is seemingly trying to take away any power that The Bloodline thinks they have on WWE RAW, and he could take drastic action. If The Usos are no longer RAW Tag Team Champions, they won't have a reason to be on the red brand, so Pearce could be looking to ensure that he sends a message to Roman Reigns about invading the show. Moreover, the official could be making it clear that Reigns will be stripped of his Universal Championship if it continues to happen.

#2. Omos joins The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

The Bloodline has been causing some issues for Adam Pearce over the past few weeks, and it's clear that he has a few plans up his sleeve. He was seen chatting with MVP and several members of The Hurt Business recently. If Bobby Lashley and MVP can overcome their differences, he could help them reunite.

Bloodline currently has five members, so Omos could also be added to the team and be one of the difference-makers in helping overcome Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Omos and Lashley have their own history, but they should be able to get past it if MVP and Lashley reconcile.

#1. Alexa Bliss turns on Bray Wyatt, joins Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy has his eye on Alexa Bliss, and that much is clear. However, the reason behind it remains a mystery. Howdy and Bray Wyatt are not on the same page at the moment, and he could be looking for Alexa Bliss because she knows what it takes to overcome Wyatt and his monsters.

Howdy may not be looking to recruit Bliss on behalf of Wyatt but instead could be turning her against him in the hopes of forming his own stable. More will become clear if Howdy shows up again this week on WWE RAW.

