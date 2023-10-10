Long-time WWE champion's reign to come to an end soon? Exploring the possibility

In recent times, WWE has witnessed a trend where the Stamford-based promotion has booked several of its champions to have long title reigns. SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns is one of the best examples of the same. However, it is important to note hs isn't the only one.

On RAW, Intercontinental Champion Gunther also has a long title reign. Having held the title for 478 days, the Austrian broke Honky Tonk Man's record of becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion last month. However, there is a possibility of his glorious title run in WWE coming to an end.

Next week, on RAW's season premiere, the leader of Imperium will defend his title against Bronson Reed. Given recent reports that WWE is looking to push the latter, it won't be a surprise to see The Aussie become the man to dethrone the strong and tough Gunther.

Also, considering WWE will host the Elimination Chamber in Australia next year, the Stamford-based promotion would want a dominant Aussie champion apart from Rhea Ripley. Hence, there is a chance Gunther could drop his title and move on to bigger rivalries.

WWE veteran claims money could have been made if he managed Gunther

Since making his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, Gunther has been a force to reckon with. While he has had a scintillating journey from Walter to Gunther, his performances on NXT and the main roster have always captivated the audiences' interest.

Recently, veteran manager Jim Cornette was asked whom he would like to manage between Gunther and FTR. Cornette answered by explaining how he naturally fit better with tag teams.

"I could say FTR because I naturally fit better with tag teams. I had more experience. It was a synergistic relationship and it would have been fun but at the same time, I kind of did well with monsters too. Whether it be Yokozuna or Vader or Big Bubba. And I like that kind of thing. Not saying Gunther is a monster like a Vader but a big single wrestler, physically dominating and intimidating that you know can make people scared of."

However, Cornette further added he could make more money with Gunther. The WWE veteran said:

"That, not only is actually in the WWE but pretty much everywhere, was a better spot than a tag team even though the midnight Rock n Roll angle caused us to be used in more main events than most tag teams even in the NWA. The big top spot would have been wrestling Flair or wrestling the WWF Champion or wrestling the area singles guy. So, there would have been probably more money if Gunther and I were together in a particular territory or place. FTR could have been fun I think but we would have made a little money with Gunther." [From 0:26-1:43]

With or without a manager, it seems Gunther is destined to dominate the competition. Once his title reign as Intercontinental Champion is over, fans will be keen on seeing his future in the Stamford-based promotion.