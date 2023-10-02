"That was Prichard's job" - WWE could derail top RAW star's push after his recent tweet, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wasn't too pleased with the social media activity of a top WWE RAW Superstar and believed the promotion could derail his push following his latest tweet. The person in question is Bronson Reed.

Reed was in action against Otis on last week's episode of RAW. Though the two only had limited time, they put up a memorable fight. One of the viewers who was impressed by the match was journalist Bryan Alvarez, who wrote about it on Twitter. Reed was quick to acknowledge his words in the comments section.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW writer blasted Bronson Reed for responding to Alvarez's tweet. Vince Russo explained that it made no sense for Reed to seek acknowledgment from a wrestling journalist.

"So, bro, on social media, Brian Alvarez put over the Otis-Bronson match. He put it over, and then Bronson Reed acknowledged Brian Alvarez's tweet. What are we doing here? If I tweet out right now, 'Bryce Hopper had a hell of a game tonight.' Is Bryce Hopper really gonna write me back, bro? This is what I'm talking about. This guy is looking for the acknowledgment of Bryan fricking Alvarez," said Vince Russo.

Russo also feels that Bronson Reed's back-and-forth with Bryan Alvarez may not go down with those in WWE, and could even put his push in jeopardy. He also mentioned that it was Bruce Prichard's job to keep an eye on the social media activity of those under the global juggernaut's contract.

"And I'm telling you, hear me out. Somebody in WWE will see that, and that could totally derail anything they want to do with Bronson Reed. That was Prichard's job. Prichard's job was to find stuff like that, that Vince would never see, because Vince ain't on social media or everything. His job would be to find something like this and run to Vince," said Vince Russo. [6:00 - 7:16]

Check out the full video below:

Bronson Reed is looking forward to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

In a recent interview, Bronson Reed expressed his excitement about WWE hosting Elimination Chamber 2024 from his home country of Australia. The former NXT North American Champion that he was looking forward to performing in front of Australian fans, and believed it was the "culmination" of his career.

"I am super excited. I always wanted to be a part of a WWE event in my home country. Now we have Elimination Chamber, Perth. It means a lot to me. It’s almost a culmination of my whole career," said Reed.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whom WWE pits Bronson Reed against at the premium live event if he manages to find a place on its card.

Do you see Bronson Reed winning a title on RAW anytime soon? Let us know what you guys think in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.