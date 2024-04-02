WWE just announced the second edition of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, emanating from Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024. After the smashing success of the first edition of the show in Cardiff in September 2022, a second was always in the cards.

The announcement of the Glasgow show was well received, with the only source of disappointment being the choice of a 14,000-seater arena instead of a stadium. While Clash at the Castle is over 70 days and two premium live events away, the WWE Universe has already begun fantasy booking the event.

Which rivalries must light up the path to the OVO Hydro arena? Who do the fans most want to see "clash" in Scotland? Here are four feuds that must happen at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

#4 WWE must give its fans another Gunther classic at Clash at the Castle 2024

Gunther was, in many observers' eyes, the MVP of the inaugural edition of WWE Clash at the Castle. The Ring General successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in an instant Match of the Year candidate, earning universal acclaim for his performance. It would thus be a huge missed opportunity if he didn't get the chance to put on a worthy sequel in Scotland.

Whether or not the record-breaking champion retains at WrestleMania XL, he must feature in Glasgow. It could be a rematch with Sami Zayn regardless of who wins in Philadelphia, or his long-awaited trilogy bout with Chad Gable. It could even be a last-chance rematch with The Celtic Warrior if the four-time WWE World Champion returns following 'Mania.

With the former Brawling Brutes leader's contract situation in doubt, a "Loser leaves WWE" stipulation could up the stakes significantly.

#3 Becky Lynch's WWE contract situation could make for a compelling story at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Speaking of contract situations shrouded in mystery, Becky Lynch's current WWE deal is rumored to expire in June 2024. The Man missed the first Clash at the Castle with a shoulder injury, and will most likely be eager to perform on a show in the British Isles. Regardless of how her match with Rhea Ripley pans out at WrestleMania XL, Big Time Becks must feature in Glasgow.

Storylines are most impactful when infused with a dose of reality, so Lynch's upcoming contract expiry could come into play at the show. So close to her home country, the six-time Women's Champion could bring her family to watch her fight for her career, taking the crowd on an emotional rollercoaster ride. If a championship is involved, a Title vs. Career bout could be incredibly compelling.

#2 Piper Niven could get a "hometown" moment in Glasgow

One of the biggest attractions of international premium live events for WWE thus far has been the "hometown hero" storyline. The likes of Davey Boy Smith, Zelina Vega, Bad Bunny, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre received huge reactions from their homeland crowds, getting the chance to share their stardom with their loved ones. With Clash at the Castle going to Scotland, a few stars could be next in line.

Besides Drew McIntyre (more on him later) the likes of Alba Fyre, Nikki Cross, Isla Dawn, and Piper Niven will be on home soil on June 15. Fyre and Dawn could get their moment by challenging for and even winning the Women's Tag Team Title, with Cross also featuring if built up post-WrestleMania.

As it stands, though, Niven seems like the most likely candidate for that spot. Imagine a feud between the former tag team champion and Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch culminating in a hard-hitter watched by 14,000 of Niven's roaring countrymen! It's a potential star-making performance that the company can't afford to miss.

#1 Drew McIntyre needs to win the world title main event feud at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Drew McIntyre is, without a doubt, the most successful Scottish WWE Superstar of all time. He is a two-time world champion and is chasing his third at WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins. Simultaneously, he has one of the hottest feuds in the company with the injured CM Punk, a rivalry ready to take off once The Second City Saint returns.

By the time the Glasgow show rolls around, McIntyre must be in a world championship rivalry. If he dethrones Rollins in Philadelphia, a bout against Punk or a rematch with The Visionary could do big business. Alternatively, a Damian Priest cash-in could see the two-time world champion finally recapture the ultimate prize in his home country, no doubt to a mega pop.

While McIntyre extensively campaigned for the first Clash at the Castle, he narrowly lost in the main event. Hence, it's clear what Triple H and co. must do this time around. The Scottish Warrior must not only win or successfully defend a world championship at the OVO Hydro arena, but he must also headline the event.