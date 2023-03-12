Love triangle begins, WrestleMania feud - 4 things Dexter Lumis could do with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is easily one of the fastest-rising stars on WWE RAW at the moment, and it appears that everyone wants to work with her. Earlier this week, Dexter Lumis tweeted her, who seems to be looking to get the attention of The Nightmare. The developing angle could finally make sense this week on RAW.

The Judgment Day has its own issues with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown, and Rhea Ripley already has a WrestleMania match. However, here are a few things that Lumis could do tomorrow night.

It's WrestleMania season, and every star is out to make a statement and attempt to earn a match for the show. Lumis is no different and could find an interesting way to get a match against Dominik Mysterio.

#4 Push to be added to The Judgment Day

Dexter Lumis doesn't speak on WWE TV, but he has been able to be part of an exciting feud between The Miz and Johnny Gargano on RAW. He works much better as a heel and would be a decent addition to The Judgment Day if he can find a way to pitch his case.

Lumis approaching Rhea Ripley could have been his way of asking to be added to the group, and since Finn Balor did note that they would be open to adding more members, Lumis would be a perfect fit for the faction.

#3 Begin stalking Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis was known for kidnapping and stalking stars in NXT and at the beginning of his run on the main roster. He is smart enough to find a way to get Rhea Ripley on her own so that he can approach her without the pressure of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

There could be a reason he decided to tweet her randomly earlier in the week, and he could get bored of working alongside Johnny Gargano. Moreover, the duo's feud with The Miz has also come to an end.

#2 A love triangle between Rhea/Dominik/Dexter begins

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been a couple on WWE TV for several months. The pair have already shared several humorous videos of them crashing Rey Mysterio's plans on traditional holidays.

Their relationship hasn't been tested on TV yet, and Dexter Lumis could be the man to develop a crush on Ripley. He could begin sending her drawings and notes to come between the two stars and see what their reaction is.

#1 Potential WrestleMania match for Dominik Mysterio

It's becoming apparent that Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio won't meet at WrestleMania, meaning Dominik needs an opponent. Rey has refused to fight his son every time he has pushed for them to become physical. With only three weeks until WrestleMania, the highly anticipated bout doesn't appear to be happening.

If Lumis approaches Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio wants to make a statement to claim that she is his woman, then he could lay down the challenge this week on RAW.

Do you think Lumis will continue his pursuit of Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

