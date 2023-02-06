This week's episode of WWE RAW is the penultimate episode of the show ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE and could contain some huge swerves and surprises to set up the event.

There are a few matches already announced for the show, including a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley and three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

The following article looks at just five surprises that could happen tonight on WWE RAW.

#5. Kevin Owens returns

It's been more than a week since Kevin Owens was last seen at The Royal Rumble, which led to the implosion of The Bloodline. Owens was beaten down before Sami Zayn decided to side with his long-time friend and betray Roman Reigns.

Owens doesn't appear to be part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, but that could change tonight if he makes his return and decides to continue his quest to get even with The Bloodline by calling out Solo Sikoa for a match at the show.

#4. Edge and Beth Phoenix layout The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned at The Royal Rumble and made quite the statement against The Judgment Day. The duo were taken out by the team at Extreme Rules and are now out for revenge. Tonight, the Hall of Fame couple could take out the whole of the stable before challenging Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber.

This match has been building for months and finally, the WWE Universe could get some kind of payoff on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Ronda Rousey returns takes the final place in the Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last year. It's unclear where The Baddest Woman on the Planet fits in with plans for WrestleMania, but she could have followed Maximum Male Models over to WWE RAW and is now looking to make a statement inside the Chamber.

The fatal four-way match for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber takes place tonight on RAW and Rousey could decide to invade the match, take out all of the women included, and claim the spot.

#2. Brock Lesnar returns, is suspended by Adam Pearce

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance saw him eliminated from The Royal Rumble in minutes. The Beast then vented his frustration when he attacked a WWE Official and destroyed the ringside area.

Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been on a collision course for several months and are destined to meet again either at WrestleMania or ahead of the show. The issue here is that if Lesnar returns to WWE RAW tonight, then Adam Pearce could fine and suspend him for his actions against a referee and tell him he's not allowed to return until after the Chamber.

#1. Seth Rollins helps Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL

The hottest WWE news of the week surrounds the company's newest love triangle, which appears to be brewing between Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Fans believe that Bayley dragging Rollins into their feud is only the beginning and The Visionary could be the one to help his wife if she is in need when battling Damage CTRL in a steel cage match tonight on RAW.

Will Seth Rollins head out and help Lynch fight off the numbers game? Wouldn't be the first time the two stars have worked together on WWE RAW.

Do you think there will be many surprises heading into the Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

