Lucha Underground News: Johnny Mundo gets engaged to wrestler

The former WWE Superstar announced his engagement to a fellow Lucha Underground star on Twitter.

by nishant.jayaram News 14 Jun 2017, 17:27 IST

Mundo is now part of Lucha Underground

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar and current Lucha Underground wrestler, Johnny Mundo, announced his engagement with fellow Lucha Underground wrestler, Taya Valkyrie. Both wrestlers are currently part of wrestling promotion, Lucha Underground and also wrestle in the indy circuits.

In case you didn’t know...

Mundo was part of WWE and ECW and won the ECW World Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship thrice, and was also the World Tag Team and WWE Tag Team Champion. After his departure from the WWE, Mundo – who went by the ring name Johnny Nitro and John Morrison – has wrestled in the independent circuit and Lucha Underground.

Taya Valkyrie was also a part of the WWE but never made it to on any WWE program. She has wrestled in various indy promotions in Mexico and also debuted with Lucha Underground in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The Lucha Underground wrestler conveyed the news of his engagement to Taya Valkyrie on his personal Twitter page with a caption which said, “She said yes!!!!!”. The couple were rumoured to have been dating since 2016.

Valkyrie was in the news recently when she met with an unfortunate car accident but walked away from the accident uninjured.

I said yes!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XGNk4IGgs2 — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) June 14, 2017

Reactions

congrats ma man! — SUPERNOVA (@NoamDar) June 14, 2017

sweet. Congrats, you guys — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 14, 2017

Congrats! — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) June 14, 2017

Author’s Take

Congratulations to the happy couple! With Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis rumoured to be moving to WWE, could we see another couple on air soon?

As the saying goes, ‘The couple that wrestles together, stays together!’ We hope they are together for a lifetime.