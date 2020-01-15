Luke Harper confirmed for his first show since WWE release

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Brodie Lee FKA Luke Harper (Image Courtesy: The Sun)

Having being released from his WWE contract last year, Luke Harper has officially landed his first post-WWE booking, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been confirmed to appear at WrestleCon's Supershow event during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Luke Harper's departure from WWE

In December of 2019, Luke Harper officially departed from WWE after having spent several months on the sidelines. After having initially asked for his release from the WWE, Harper made his return to TV at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, as he helped his former tag team partner Eric Rowan to beat Roman Reigns in singles competition.

In doing so, Harper and Rowan reunited, as the former IC Champion also got himself involved in the feud between Rowan and Daniel Bryan and after a loss to the duo of Bryan and Reigns at the Hell in a Cell PPV, the team of Harper and Rowan was once again disbanded when the latter was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Harper lands first booking following WWE release

After being spotted with All Elite Wrestling Superstar and Inner Circle member, Sammy Guevara at a hockey game a few days ago, Luke Harper has now been confirmed to make his return to in-ring competition, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is set to for an appearance at the upcoming WrestleCon Supershow during 'Mania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida.

We're Back with the 10! Next Monday we're hoping to have a headline guest announcement (appearing Saturday only) for the Convention. pic.twitter.com/EMHUNr3LIC — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 13, 2020

WrestleCon took to Twitter and made the following announcement, as Harper, who will now go back to his old alias of Brodie Lee, will be joining the likes of Will Ospreay, Bandido, Nick Aldis, and Taya Valkyrie among other notable names for the event.